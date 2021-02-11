The Ashanti Region is endowed with huge tourism potentials which must be tapped to create jobs and wealth for the people, Mr. Emmanuel Boateng, an aspiring Council of State Representative, has observed.

He said his priority, therefore, was to push for an increase in the investment portfolio in the sector in order to develop many innovative products along the value chain when given the mandate.

“I believe the Region with its status as the centre of heritage and cultural tourism in the country deserves more attention,” he noted, promising to champion the cause for the setting up of museums in the traditional Senior High Schools (SHSs).

These schools, including Opoku Ware, Prempeh College, Yaa Asantewaa, Osei Tutu and Tweneboah Koduah, according to him, had their own historical and cultural significance and as such could be used to promote domestic tourism.

Mr. Boateng, 41, an investment banker and business consultant, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, as part of his vision also demonstrated his commitment to supervise the construction of a gold museum.

According to him, this project when realized was intended to serve educational, tourism and business purposes to boost the local economy.

Mr. Boateng, a Chartered Marketer and currently the President of the African Travel and Tourism Association (ATTA)-Ghana, is contesting alongside seven other contestants to be elected as the Regional Representative on the Council.

He is campaigning on the vision to promote youth, entrepreneurial skills and tourism development, as well as economic interest of the Region, and therefore, appealed to the delegates to repose their confidence in him.

In his estimation, none of the contestants vying for the position as a Representative was better placed than him given his diverse educational and working experiences.

Mr. Boateng said he had plans to set up an Office of the Regional Representative on the Council when elected, explaining that the objective was “to bring governance to the doorstep of the people.”

The Council of State was established by Articles 89 to 92 of the 1992 Constitution, to counsel the President in the performance of his functions and on national issues.