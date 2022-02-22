Aspiring Ellembelle women’s Organizer calls for unity during internal elections

The Aspiring Women’s Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region, Ms Rahmata Salifu, has urged party members to stay united before, during and after their internal elections.

The NPP is preparing for its internal party elections to elect new Polling Station Executives, Constituency Executives, Regional Executives and National Executives ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Rahmata Salifu advised all the aspirants to be mindful of their utterances.

“As we are about to have our internal elections, we should not attack ourselves, we have to preach peace in the party, we have to be united, let us love ourselves as one people because, after the contest, we will have to come together and work as a team to help the NPP government to retain power.

“If we attack ourselves during the internal elections, we cannot come together to win the 2024 general elections, so let’s stay united to retain power in 2024”, she added.

The Obengkrom polling station Women’s Organizer and a member of Ellembelle NPP Communications Team called on the NPP members to continue to propagate the good works of Akufo-Addo-led administration.

“In fact, the Akufo-Addo-led government has done a lot for this country. Today, we don’t have Unemployed Graduates Association in this country, President Akufo-Addo has employed so many teachers, nurses, doctors among others, established factories across the country and some people have been employed”, she said.

With the upcoming Ellembelle Constituency Elections, the Aspirant, said she was ever ready for any competition.

“I don’t fear any competition, I am welcoming any competition because democracy is all about competition and with God, I will be elected as Ellembelle Constituency Women’s Organizer come April 2022”, she stated.