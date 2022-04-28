Aspiring Kwadaso Women’s Organizer calls for unity during elections

Mrs Janet Awuah, the aspiring Women’s Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kwadaso Constituency, has urged party members to bury their differences to help retain power in 2024.

The NPP is currently preparing for its internal party elections to elect new polling station executives, constituency executives, regional executives and national executives ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after her vetting, Mrs Awuah advised delegates in the constituency to come together and stay united before, during and after the internal elections.

“We have to love ourselves as one people, because after the internal elections, the party members must come together and work as a team to help the NPP retain power,” She said.

With the upcoming elections, Mrs Awuah, said she was ever ready for any competition, and assured that given the nod, she would work hard to mobilize all the women in the constituency to help NPP win the 2024 general elections.

“I’m a person who don’t fear competition, I am competing to help bring change to women in Kwadaso. I will be elected as Kwadaso Constituency Women’s Organizer come May 01,” she stated.

Mrs Awuah is contesting the position with Mrs Constant Osei, the incumbent women’s organizer in the constituency.