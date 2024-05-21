Aspiring MP, Business Mogul Donate To NYASTEC

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Aspiring Member of Parliament for the Agona West Constituency in the Central Region, lawyer Chris Arthur presented fifty standing fans and a cash of Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 20, 000.00) to the Agona Nyakrom Senior High Technical School (NYASTEC).

He also promised to construct a washroom for the kitchen staff and fix ceiling fans in all the school’s dormitories.

The donation follows a request by the School’s Prefect during the celebration of its 42nd Anniversary and 10th Speech and Prize-Giving Day.

A former lecturer and business mogul, Mr. Bernard Joe Appeah, a native of the area, also donated an amount of Twenty-Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS25,000.00) and a cheque of GH 15,000.00 Cedis for the purchase of administrative gadgets and support of infrastructure development in the school.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party aspiring Member of Parliament, Mrs. Enestina Dangbe, also handed out Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 2,000.00) towards the same cause.

Addressing the event, the Headmaster of the school, Mr. Ellis Arthur noted that despite successes chalked by the school, it faces numerous challenges such as a lack of furniture for the various classrooms, offices for heads of departments, as well as bungalows to accommodate teachers on campus, among others.

For now, according to him, he is the only staff living on the campus, which makes it difficult to supervise the over one thousand seven hundred borders, especially during prep hours.

The situation, he said, could adversely affect students’ academic performance if immediate steps are not taken to address the problem.

The occasion was chaired by the Ankobeahen of the Abura Traditional Area of Abakrampa near Cape Coast, Nana Kum Gyata VI, an old student of NYASTEC.

Some selected students, teaching and non-teaching staff were later awarded for their academic excellence, commitment to duty, and long service.

They received certificates, plaques, cash prizes, and various electrical gadgets.

The school is currently ranked among the best schools in the Central Region.