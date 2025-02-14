Assafuah Denies Telling Ofori-Atta to ‘Carry His Own Cross’

Old Tafo Member of Parliament Vincent Ekow Assafuah has dismissed recent reports suggesting that he advised former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to “carry his own cross” amid investigations by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, Assafuah insisted that his comments were completely misrepresented and taken out of context.

“I never said anything like that. My words were misrepresented, and that cannot be the position of the party,” Assafuah clarified. He stressed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) upholds the rule of law and does not protect anyone found guilty of wrongdoing.

The controversy emerged after some media outlets reported that Assafuah had urged Ofori-Atta to handle his legal challenges without leaning on party support. However, the MP firmly rejected this portrayal, noting that the original publication had been removed following his engagement with the outlet.

Assafuah explained that his remarks during the interview were focused on recent developments in the Ashanti Region, specifically allegations of intimidation and unfair practices in the Council of State elections. He expressed concern that his comments were being twisted to fit a narrative unrelated to the discussion at hand.

The MP’s comments serve as a reminder of the importance of context in public discourse, and he reiterated that his position was clear from the outset. As the debate continues, Assafuah’s strong refutation aims to put the matter to rest and refocus attention on the issues affecting the Ashanti Region.