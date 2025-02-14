Assafuah Slams Ashanti Regional Minister Over Election Security Failures

Old Tafo MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah has sharply criticized the Ashanti Regional Minister for failing to secure the environment during the recent Council of State elections.

Serving as the acting secretary of the Ashanti Regional NPP caucus, Assafuah accused the minister of allowing acts of intimidation and aggression to compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, Assafuah underscored that, as the region’s chief security authority, the minister had a duty to ensure a safe and transparent electoral environment—an obligation he clearly fell short of. “The Ashanti Regional Minister is the chairman of security in the region. The elections took place right in his backyard, yet he could not ensure a safe and transparent process free of intimidation,” Assafuah asserted.

In response to the disturbing incidents, the Ashanti Regional NPP caucus recently held a press conference to condemn what they described as acts of “taggery and machismo” during the voting process. Assafuah warned that such behavior not only undermines democracy but also damages public trust in electoral institutions.

Calling for accountability, Assafuah urged the Electoral Commission to step in and ensure that future elections in the region are conducted in a free and fair manner, without any form of interference. His remarks highlight growing concerns about the erosion of democratic values when security lapses allow intimidation to dictate the course of an election.