Assakae Solid, Liquid Waste Recycling, Treatment Plant Progressing

The construction of a solid and liquid waste recycling plant at Assakae in the Effi-Kwasimintsim Municipality of the Western Region is progressing steadily.

The President Akufo-Addo cut the sod at Assakae for the construction of a Solid and Liquid Waste Recycling and Treatment Plant on Thursday August 2020, in fulfillment of the Government’s dream to fining lasting solution to the sanitation challenges in the Region.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Kojo Acquah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for EKMA expressed satisfaction about the project which was progressing steadily with its offices and structures being roofed.

According to the MCE, the focus of the Assembly had been on maintaining a clean, safe, and pleasant physical environment in all human settlements to promote the socio economic and physical wellbeing of the populace.

He said the contractor was working tirelessly to ensure that the project was delivered on time for use to keep the Municipality clean, create jobs and ensure environmental sustainability.

He indicated that the “Methuselah” heap of refuse at Assakae which was a major solid waste challenge to the Assembly had successfully been evacuated by the Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) with the help from the Ministry of Water and Sanitation.

Additionally, the mountain-high refuse had been in existence for fifty-three (53) years and covered a land size of about four (4) plots.

Mr Acquah also mentioned other interventions that had been carried out by the Assembly to deal with the sanitation issues in the Municipality.

Among them are the promotion and enforcement of ownership of household latrines to prevent open defecation and its associated diseases, and periodic dredging and desilting of gutters, culverts, and storm drains among others.

The rest were the provision of sanitary bimonthly cleantools and community sanitary containers to support the clean-up exercises organized by the Assembly Members in their respective areas.

The MCE pointed out that the Assembly had also procured a Sound Decibel to check sounds acting as nuisance and impacting the health of residents.

He, therefore, cautioned that all individuals, outlets, and institutions found producing sounds beyond the acceptable levels would be penalized henceforth.

Mr Acquah encouraged the public to be responsible citizens and support the Assembly to keep the Municipality clean for sustainable development, keeping in mind the adage that “cleanliness is next to godliness.”