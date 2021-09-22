Assassination attempt on close aide to Ukrainian president fails

The car of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s close aide Serhiy Shefir was shot at just outside Kiev on Wednesday, in an apparent assassination attempt, according to the country’s police.

While the driver of the car was injured in the attack, Shefir himself was unharmed, despite more than 10 shots being fired at the vehicle.

The attack took place on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital. The attackers have not been identified and the reasons for the assassination attempt were initially unclear.

Shefir and Zelensky have been working together for years, even before Zelensky took office in 2019. However, according to media reports, their relationship has deteriorated considerably of late.