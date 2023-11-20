Assault on Maxwell Konadu : Bofoakwa Tano Fans accused of attack

Nsoatreman FC’s coach, Maxwell Konadu, faced a brutal attack from Bofoakwa Tano fans at Sunyani Coronation Park, as confirmed by Nsoatreman FC on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The assault, triggered by Nsoatreman’s draw against Bofoakwa Tano, escalated into violence.

In week 11 of the Ghana Premier League, Nsoatreman held Bofoakwa Tano to a goalless draw, securing the second spot on the league table. This result positioned them above Bofoakwa Tano, which had an impressive start to the 2023/2024 season.

The attack wasn’t limited to Coach Maxwell Konadu; reports also indicate that Referee Robert Musey and his assistants were subjected to violence by Bofoakwa Tano fans in Sunyani.

Despite the alarming incident, the Ghana Football Association has not issued a statement on the assault on Maxwell Konadu and the game officials.