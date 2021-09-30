Assemblies must commit to reversing depleting ozone layer – EPA

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to show greater commitment to reversing the fast depletion of the ozone layer.

The Ozone Layer is a thin layer that sits in the atmosphere between 15- 30 kilometres above the earth surface to absorb or prevent the sun’s ultraviolet radiations from reaching the earth surface thereby protecting human and other lives.

Assemblies are therefore mandated to work tirelessly towards preventing the fast depletion of the ozone layer, which absorbs most of the sun’s ultraviolet radiations (UV-B) that reaches the earth with life threatening consequences on environmental sustainability, since it was a shared responsibility, the Agency stated.

Mr Shine Fiagome, Central Regional Director of EPA made the call at a day’s sensitisation workshop for Assembly Members in the Cape Coast Metropolis as part of activities marking the World Ozone Day on Wednesday, September 28.

The United Nations General Assembly in December 2000, designated September 16 as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer and in commemoration of the signing of the 1987 Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer.

Mr Fiagome indicated that Ghana’s ratification of the Montreal Protocols had helped to sustain humanity, as it had opened the opportunity for refrigerated food substances and vaccines-cools to be regulated in an environmentally sustainable manner.

“As an Agency, we are well aware of the fact that we cannot make a headway on sustaining the gains made towards the protection of the Ozone Layer without strengthening our partnership and collaborating with our relevant stakeholders.

“It is as a result of this that we are engaging all Assembly Members to serve as ambassadors in the dissemination of information. This is because through you, we can reach out a lot more people,” he noted.

Mr Emmanuel Osae-Quansah, National Coordinator of the Montreal Protocol Implementation Programme (National Ozone Office) at the EPA, sensitised the Assembly Members on ozone depletion, its causes, effects and the need to protect the Layer.

Speaking on the theme “Keep Cool and Carry On”, Mr Osae-Quansah, stated that the Montreal Protocol, which is an international treaty to protect the Layer had been ratified by Ghana to phase out the production and consumption of ozone-depleting substances (ODS) including chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) used as refrigerants in refrigerators and air-conditioners, as well as halons used in fire extinguishers.

Environmentally, Mr Osae-Quansah indicated that UV-B radiations affect plants by reducing the crop yield for crops like rice, wheat and soyabeans. It also reduces the quality and nutritional value of crops and noted that “about 25 percent of ozone depletion will significantly reduce in crop yield by 25 percent.

Touching on the effects of radiations on human, he said, it suppressed the human immune system by damaging the genetics (DNA), causes cancers, allergies and significantly increased the probability of getting eye cataracts, a leading cause of blindness in Ghana.

Mr Osae-Quansah called on the members to sensitize their communities on the need to choose or buy ozone-friendly refrigerators and other appliances that were internationally accepted.

Nana Kweku Awuku, Presiding Member for the Metro Assembly praised the EPA for their commitment to environmental sanity and pledged their resolve to extend the education to the various communities to reduce the effects of the UV-B radiation to prevent avoidable diseases and protect human health.