Assemblies of God church builds the faith of children through Bible quiz

The Assemblies of God Church Tema District has organized a Bible quiz for the children’s ministry in the 15 churches within the district.

The quiz ended with the Holy Spirit Assemblies of God emerging as the winners, while the Newlife Assemblies of God and Central Assemblies of God also placed second and third positions, respectively.

Pastor Mrs. Susuana Atiso, Director of the Children’s Ministry for Greater Accra East, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema that the Bible quiz was organized to aid the children in becoming conversant with the Scriptures and the church’s doctrines.

“It is important for the children in the church to know and have the Word of God in their hearts, the doctrines, and history of the church, and to love the church they belong to,” she noted.

She said that when a child accepts the Lord Jesus Christ, his life is safe, and that was the reason for the children to know the scriptures, doctrines, and history of the church and live with it.

According to her, the Bible quiz was to help make the children holistic and versatile in all their doings within the church and in the country.

Pastor Atiso added that, as children who were the future of the country and the world at large, it was important for them to be prayerful and have the word of God in them.

She said, “It is one thing to know the word of God and another to practise or even pray, and it is the Holy Spirit that gives us strength to do all things.”

She explained that many people attend church services and programmes but do not know really know God, noting that it was important that Christians know the God they served.

“I recommend that as parents, we teach our children the word of God at home, pray with them often, and encourage them to do their devotions and quiet time because their Sunday School Teachers alone can’t achieve these goals without parental support,” she advised.

Holistic grooming and nurturing must begin in the homes, church, and nation as a whole; “if training does not start at home, there’s no way we can have good future leaders.”

She advised children in the church to avail themselves for teaching, humble themselves before the Lord, their parents, and other teachers, and pray for the Lord to uplift them.

Pastor Atiso applauded all contestants and children of the various churches for participating in the competition and learning new things about their church.