Assemblies of God Church highlights collaboration with African tradition

The Eastern Region ‘A’ Assemblies of God Church has called on Daasebre Dr. Kwaku Boateng III, Paramount Chief of New Juaben Traditional Area, to discuss the church’s contribution to national development.

The church, which presented bottled water, liquid soap, and paper towels, was welcomed by the paramount chief at his Yiadom-Hwedie Palace in Koforidua, during which the significance of Christian collaboration with African tradition was emphasised.

Rev. Dr Albert Anane, Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church’s Eastern Region “A,” indicated that the church needed to establish cordial relationships and communication with chiefs and elders to achieve consensus and their involvement in any development efforts.

He noted that the engagement with the chiefs would be able to support social unity and stability, inspire people to strive for constructive social change, and enhance the physical well-being of the people regarding education and health.

“Some of us Christians believe African tradition is destructive, but a growing number of us are reconsidering the role of tradition in the Christian life,” he said.

Rev. Anane pleaded with the Paramount Chief to provide the church with extra land to build a hospital in order to boost healthcare delivery in the municipal area and even farther.

“The Assemblies of God Church, Koforidua has secured a portion of land and has started the construction of a basic school but needs additional land for the construction of a hospital,” he said.

He also said that the church has a programme called “Get Home Ministry” that focuses on saving the lives of children and young people who are addicted to drugs and other social vices.

He noted that the church required a collaborative effort from municipal and district assemblies as well as individuals and institutions such as the Social Welfare Department and the Department of Gender to develop strategies for transforming the lives of those people.

“They are members of the active group who can contribute to nation building,” he explained.

Daasebre Boateng III expressed gratitude for the church’s efforts to acknowledge the chieftaincy role in Christianity, saying: “We all live on the same land and expect development projects that will improve the living standards of people in the traditional area, so there becomes the need to collaborate with each other to be able to achieve improvement.”

He invited the church to the commemoration of “Akwasidae,” which would take place after the church service on December 25, 2022.

“Akwasidae” is a customary day of remembrance observed on Sunday by the Akans once every six weeks to venerate their ancestors.