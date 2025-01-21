Assemblies of God Delegation Informs President Mahama of Madam Wengam’s Passing

A delegation from the General Council of Assemblies of God, Ghana, along with the Nyankpen and Wengam families and Cedar Mountain Chapel, visited President John Mahama in Accra to formally inform him of the passing of Madam Deborah Wengam, the mother of Rev. Stephen Wengam, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana.

The delegation, led by Rev. Dr. Godwin Tito Agyei, Assistant General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, took the opportunity to invite President Mahama to the funeral service, which will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra.

During the visit, Rev. Tito Agyei praised Madam Wengam for her remarkable 71 years of dedication to the church and commended her for raising Rev. Stephen Wengam, a visionary leader for the church. He shared that the funeral service was attracting people from various sectors of society, as well as a significant international delegation.

The Assistant General Superintendent also thanked President Mahama for his quick visit to express condolences to the family following the news of Madam Wengam’s passing.

In response, President Mahama expressed his appreciation for the late Madam Wengam’s contributions, highlighting her significant role in producing a prominent leader for both the church and society. The President extended his condolences to Rev. Wengam and his family, offering prayers for Madam Wengam’s soul to rest in peace.