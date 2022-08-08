Assemblies of God Director Donates Dettol, Other Items To Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital

Reverend Dr Mark Akwasi Okyere-Kessie, National Director for Children’s Ministry, Assemblies of God, Ghana, has presented Dettol and other items to the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in Accra.

Other items were; Toilet rolls, powerzone, Dettol, Geisha soaps, tissues, pegs, powdered soaps, bars of key soap, baby sponges, baby socks, baby playing toys, small buckets, baby wipes and powders.

The rest included; after wash detergents, diapers, madar soaps, biscuits, kida soaps, mineral water, sunlight soaps, baby towels.

Rev Dr Okyere-Kessie said the presentation was in line with the Children’s ministry’s 25th anniversary to support the children who were ill, to aid in taking good care of them and wish them speedy recoveries.

“… and also in line with our 25th anniversary, we the Children’s Ministry is giving these items to our children to support them, encourage them and wish them speedy recovery.”

He added that “we came to the children’s hospital because our concern is supporting the children, because we have them at heart.”

He urged the care givers to ensure a fair distribution of the items and to use them to cater for the kids.

Ms Paulina Mbrah, a General Nurse at the hospital, who received the items on behalf of the administration expressed their appreciation to the Assemblies of Ghana, Children’s Ministry for supporting the children, indicating that the items were essential for giving to the children.

“We are really grateful to the Assemblies of God children’s ministry for giving us these enormous items. In fact, all these items are essential. We really need them for the children.”

Ms Mbrah said “On behalf of management and administration, I want to say thank you to the National Director and the children’s ministry at large for this kind gesture shown to the children.”

“We assure you that there will be equal and fair distribution of the items to the children,” she added.