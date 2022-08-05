Assemblies of God elects Rev Wengam as new General Superintendent

Lead Pastor of Cedar Mountain International Church in Accra, Rev Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has been elected General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana.

This was announced at the 30th biennial General Council Meeting of the church.

The event at the University of Cape Coast last night was attended by more than 3,000.

Rev Dr Wengam, 50, takes over from Rev Professor Yaw Frimpong-Manso who has been General Superintendent for 12 years.

In his victory speech, Rev Dr Wengam said his immediate step is to “unite Assemblies of God, Ghana for true spiritual revival and greatness .”

He also promised “ visionary and progressive leadership of integrity, shift, speed, open heavens, and fulfillment of the Great Commission.”

Rev Dr Wengam recalled that Assemblies of God, Ghana used to be the leading Pentecostal Church in Ghana.

It was the first to establish a Bible School, a Radio Ministry, use social action activities to win souls, and transform communities. It was also the first church of Assemblies of God worldwide to produce a President and a Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana.

Rev Wengam declared that “we will regain our position to become the leading Pentecostal Church.”

“Ours is a church destined for greatness and greatness is our portion. Remember, we are products of the Azusa Street Revival.”

Rev Dr Wengam said the journey to the highest office of Assemblies of God, Ghana has been “ rough and tough as I endured odds, resistance, false accusations and misrepresentations.”

He expressed profound appreciation to God for raising him for that assignment, adding that “it’s a victory for the ordinary local pastor who may never become District Pastor, Regional Superintendent or Executive Presbytery Member but who now has hope that indeed God still raises Davids from obscurity to prominence. The lesson to all is that we should not put the law above grace.”