Assembly Chases GLO To Dismantle Mast At Awiebo

The Ellembelle District Assembly has urged the GLO Telecommunication Network to dismantle its mast near the Methodist Primary and Junior High School at Awiebo or face court action.

The Assembly said the mast, which was non-functional following the collapse of the GLO mobile services in the area, had become faulty and could collapse on nearby buildings any moment.

Mr Enu David, the Presiding Member of the Ellembelle District Assembly, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency during a visit to Awiebo near Aiyinasi in the Western Region, to assess the state of the mast following a public outcry.

He indicated that the current state of the tower was a great danger to lives and property.

Mr David, also the Assembly Member of Awiebo North, wondered why the company had removed the generator that powered the mast yet failed to dismantle the entire tower at the residential area.

The GNA cited a letter from the legal advisors to the Chief of Awiebo, Nana Bonzo Kaku II, which communicated to the Managing Director of GLO Telecommunication Network to “remove the mast and vacate the premises by November 30, 2020” but the company had still not responded.

“We have our client’s instructions to request you to cause the immediate removal of an abandoned Tower or Telecommunication Mast with model name: TC30GC with the Manufacturing date of April 2009 erected by your company on our client’s land some years back,” the letter said.

“We also have his instructions to inform you that the abandoned Tower poses a threat to him and his subjects and steps will be taken to remove the Tower if you do not remove it as requested”.

Some of the residents told the Ghana News Agency that the abandoned mast had now become a haven for snakes causing danger to residents, who also feared that the deteriorating mast could collapse on their buildings.

They, therefore, appealed to the GLO Network to pull down the mast and clear the area to ensure the safety of residents.

All efforts by the GNA to locate the company proved futile as the office in the district had been closed long ago.