Assembly commissions classroom block to end shift system at Akrofuom

A temporary shift system introduced at the Akrofuom D/A Basic School to accommodate the large number of pupils has ended following the commissioning of a three-unit classroom block by the Akrofuom District Assembly.

The school introduced the system in 2020 when a private school in the town folded up during the COVID-19 outbreak, forcing them to admit most of its pupils.

Consequently, the Assembly had to step in to put up the three-unit classroom block, which comes with headteacher’s office, staff common room and furniture for both teachers and pupils.

The project was executed at a cost of GHC240,000.00 with funding from the Stool Lands revenue.

Mr Maurice Woode, the District Chief Executive (DCE), was joined by the Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Alex Blankson, to commission the building and said there were plans to build more classroom blocks to address congestion.

He said congestion still a challenge in the school despite the abolishment of the shift system, hence the need to provide additional infrastructure to ensure conducive environment for effective academic work.

“We all know the investments government is making in education to take away the financial burden off parents, but parents must also do their best by showing interest in their children’s academic performance and general wellbeing in school,” he stated.

Mr Blankson, on his part, announced the introduction of a mock examination for Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates to prepare them adequately for the examination.

He praised the District Education Directorate and the DCE for their efforts in facilitating quality education in the district.

Mr George Sarfo Kantanka, the District Director of Education, lauded the DCE and MP for uniting to improve educational infrastructure in the area.

He cited a plethora of challenges facing education in the district including lack of staff bungalow and called on institutions and individuals, among other stakeholders, to complement the efforts of the Assembly and the MP.