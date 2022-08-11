Assembly donates to Tema Traditional Council for Homowo celebration

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has presented some food items and an undisclosed amount of money to the Tema Traditional Council (TTC) towards the 2022 Tema Homowo celebrations.

The items included 10 bags of maize and sacks of palm nuts, which are the main ingredients for the preparation of Kpokpoi, the special food for the Homowo celebration.

The Assembly also presented cartons of soft drinks, bottles of water, and aromatic schnapps as its support for the festival.

Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, presenting the items said the gesture was a show of appreciation to the Council for its support to the Assembly, and for ensuring that there was peace in the traditional area.

Mr. Ashitey appealed to the youth of the area, to celebrate in moderation especially as the town was still mourning the passing of its paramount chief, Nii Adjei Kraku II.

He also urged them to take advantage of the government’s employment, and entrepreneur support programmes such as the YouStart Policy under the Ghana Enterprises Agency which was aimed at providing funding and technical support to the youth.

He also announced that the TMA has agreed with the Catholic Church to use its facility, Don Bosco Vocational Training Institute at Tema Newtown to run some courses in phone repairs, and decoration, among others for the youth of the area.

Nii Amarh Somponu II, Tema Shipi and Stool Secretary of the Tema Traditional Council received the items on behalf of the Council and thanked the TMA for the gesture.