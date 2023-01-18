Assembly hands over three-unit classroom to Tawora community

The Agona East District Assembly has handed over a three-unit classroom block, an office and a store room to the chiefs and the people of Agona Tawora in the Central Region to enhance education in the area.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the block, Mrs Janet Odei Paintsil, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Agona East said the government led by President Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo was committed to the delivery of educational structures at the doorsteps of communities to promote teaching and learning.

She said the provision of the school block by the Assembly would alleviate the plight of Junior High School students from the community who had to travel far distances to Agona Natifa and Agona Asafo to attend school, which affected their learning.

Mrs Paintsil commended Mr Charles Dogboe, the Assemblyman for Agona Tawora in the Agona East District for leading the people to initiate the request for the construction of the school block.

She distributed free school uniforms to children as part of efforts by the Assembly to encourage enrollment and asked parents to motivate their girl children to be in school for them to contribute to the future development of the nation.

The DCE assured the people that very soon communities including Tawora would be connected to the national electricity grid, which is being carried out under the Rural Electrification Project by the government.

Mr Thomas Coffie, the Agona East Director of Education expressed gratitude to the Assembly for the provision of the school block and that it would go a long way to improve teaching and learning among the students.

He urged parents to complement the efforts of the government by assisting management of schools in ensuring regular maintenance of facilities to prolong their lifespan.

Mr Coffie gave the assurance that the Education Directorate would ensure that the Ghana Education Service post adequate teachers to the area for effective teaching and learning.

Ms Florence Korkor, the Headmistress of the Tawora Junior High School thanked the DCE for the construction of the classrooms to ease the difficulties of the students.