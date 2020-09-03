The Assembly member for Badzor-Ohe/ Lita electoral area in the Ada West District has advised Ghanaians to resist the temptation of being incited to perpetuate political violence.

Mr Amuyao David Narh, the assemblyman and a former Presiding Member of the Ada West District Assembly, said on one must allow him or herself to be used for violent acts by politicians seeking power.

Mr Narh gave the advice when he met stakeholders in his area to discuss ways to have a peaceful environment before, during and after the elections.

“Insults, fighting, firing of guns, throwing of stones, burning of properties, and many more of such acts lead to misunderstanding, loss of properties and jobs and can even lead to deaths, ”he said.

According to him, the use of abusive language and lies against political opponents was a recipe for disaster hence the need for politicians and their followers to engage in issue based campaigns.

He told the Ghana News Agency that political, traditional and religious leaders as well as the youth were some of the important stakeholders in the area who could facilitate a violence free election.

“I have therefore organized this meeting so that we can plan or prepare ourselves fully in order to achieve this objective together and this can only be done when stakeholders consider our electoral area to be bigger and important than their political parties,”he said.

Nene Nartey-Amuyao V, Chief of Amuyaokorpe, on his part, assured the assembly member that they would pursue peace, order and harmony in the area.

He implored the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians for evil deeds because of powers and money.

Party functionaries, leadership of the youth and the various religious bodies present at the meeting pledged to sensitize their members on peace and harmony.