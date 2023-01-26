Assembly member donates school uniforms, streetlights to Wute JHS

Mr Wisdom Akpablie, the Assembly member for Wute Electoral Area in the Akatsi South Municipality has donated some educational materials to pupils of Wute Junior High School.

Over 100 school uniforms and streetlights were presented to the pupils during a short ceremony.

Mr Akpablie reiterated his commitment to motivating the pupils to take their studies seriously to enable them to have a brighter future.

“It’s my personal motivational scheme instituted to encourage our children to make education their priority regardless of where they find themselves.”

He revealed the gesture received funding from his own pocket adding, “this has been my commitment in recent years which I will continue to do.”

Mr Drovvu Harley, headteacher of the school who received the items on behalf of the school and pupils, thanked Mr Akpablie for the kind gesture.

He further tasked the pupils to take good care and make good use of the materials given to them.