Assembly Member donates to two schools as BECE nears

The Assembly Member for Zingu Electoral Area in the Wa Municipality, Mr Abdul Wahab Nuhu has donated learning materials to the pupils of the Gbegruu and Zingu Junior High Schools as the pupils prepared for the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The learning materials donated included mathematical sets and pens to all the

candidates in each school.

According to the Assembly Member, the donation was to motivate the pupils to put in

their best in the impending exams in order to come out successful.

He also noted that it was his widow’s mite to help ease burden on parents and

guardians as well as to restore hope in pupils who might not be able to afford the

materials.

In his brief remarks, on Monday July 31, 2023, at both schools where he donated the

materials, Mr. Nuhu admonished the pupils to be confident in themselves and trust that

they were going to come out with flying colours.

He encouraged them that he had no doubt that they had been well prepared for the

exams and that it was time for them to go and show their might.

Mr. Nuhu, however, maintained that success comes with hard work and preparedness

and urged the pupils not to rest on their oars but keep working harder.

He intimated that with hard work and determination, success would effortlessly crown

their efforts.

Meanwhile, he advised the pupils against indulging in any form of examination

malpractice as it may result in the cancellation of their papers and other dire

consequences.

The Assembly Member also donated a brand new football to the Zingu Junior High

School to help promote recreation and co-curricular activities in the school.

According to him, the provision of the football followed a request made of him by the

school authorities to enhance their sporting activities.

The Headteachers, teachers and pupils of the schools expressed their profound

gratitude to the Assembly Member for the noble gesture.

They promised to put the items to judicious use and make him proud at the end of the

day.

The donation, which has become a yearly routine by the Assembly since he assumed

office in 2020, has attracted the interest and support of other personalities.