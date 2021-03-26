Mr Ernest Ahiabli, the Assembly-member for Penyi -Akpatoe Electoral Area in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region has supported some Junior High School (JHS) graduates within the area with some educational materials for their Senior High School education.

The gesture was aimed at ensuring that beneficiaries gain enough psychological strength and proof of full preparedness towards climbing the next academic ladder.

A total of eight pupils, four boys and four girls from Zukpe Junior High School at Penyi, who gained admission into some selected Senior High Schools in the region were given some items such as trunks, toiletries, uniforms, chop box, exercise books, cutlery sets, and others.

Mr Ahiabli, during a short presentation ceremony, launched the initiative dubbed the ‘Back to School’ project some years ago, which is targeted at helping brilliant but needy students in his area.

He disclosed that it was his dream to keep supporting the needy in society.

“Some few friends helped financially in making this dream come true and I am looking forward to doing more towards ensuring quality education in my area,” he added.

The beneficiaries gained admission into schools such as St. Paul Senior High, Abor Senior High, Ave-Dakpa Senior High, Keta Senior High, and Three Town Senior High schools.

Etornam Ahiale, a beneficiary on behalf of his colleagues, thanked Mr Ahiable for his kind gesture.

The students further pledged to work extra hard in making the rationale behind the gesture a success.

Mr Midedzi Famous, a parent, also expressed his excitement about the support.

He assured the Assemblymember of their support in all developmental activities in the area.