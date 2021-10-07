Assembly Members confirm Kwasi Bonzo as DCE for Ellembelle

Assembly Members in the Ellembelle District have confirmed Mr Kwasi Bonzo as District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle.

He polled 35 YES votes and 15 NO votes with two spoilt ballots in an election conducted and supervised by the Western Regional Electoral Officer, Madam Angelina Tagoe.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, appealed to Assembly Members in the MMDAs to confirm the President’s nominees for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to pave way for development at the grassroots and the Region.

Mr Kwasi Bonzo last week Thursday failed to secure a two-thirds majority of valid ballots cast by the Assembly Members.

However, since the nominee obtained more than 50 per cent, Assembly Members were asked to reconvene within ten working days for another election.

In a victory speech, Mr Kwasi Bonzo thanked the Assembly Members for endorsing him for a second term as DCE.

He pledged to team up with them to chart a common path for development.

Mr Bonzo said he would continue to closely work with the Member of Parliament, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah to spearhead the development of the District.