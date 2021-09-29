Assembly Members endorse Dormaa West DCE

The 15-Member Dormaa West District Assembly on Wednesday confirmed Mr Francis Oppong, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s Nominee as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area.

Mr Oppong obtained 100 per cent of the votes as all the Assembly Members (AMs) voted in his favour in an election conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District of Bono Region.

He expressed appreciation to the AMs and promised to work diligently to justify the confidence they had reposed in him.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, tasked the DCE to continue with the government’s programmes and policies to push the development of the area to the next level.

Earlier, the Regional Minister implored the AMs to bury their political differences, forged ahead in unity and confirmed the President’s Nominee for development.