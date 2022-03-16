Assembly Members In The North Trained On Complaint Candling

Key stakeholders from selected district assemblies in the Northern Region have been sensitised on how best to receive and respond to citizens’ complaints to make them feel part of the development process at the local level.

At a two-day workshop, which ended in Tamale on Tuesday, the capacity of the stakeholders were strengthened such as district coordinating directors, presiding members and staff at the district planning and coordinating units, internal audit units, and complaints and grievance units, to remain accountable to the citizenry in the discharge of their duties.

The workshop was organised by the Ghana Strengthening Accountability Mechanisms (GSAM) Activity in collaboration with the Northern Regional Coordinating Council.

The GSAM Activity is funded by the United States Agency for International Development, and implemented by CARE International Ghana, the Integrated Social Development Centre, and 25 other civil society organisations.

This is to strengthen citizens’ oversight of capital development projects and improve local government transparency, accountability and performance across 100 districts.

Participants were taken through existing platforms for receiving and responding to citizens’ complaints, gaps and how it could be improved, and the mandate of Public Relations and Complaints Committee, Office of Head of Local Government Service (OHLGS), and Internal Audit Unit in handling the challenges.

Mr Samuel Boateng, Deputy Chief of Party for GSAM Activity, said even though the assemblies were doing well with regard to decentralisation, there were some challenges, which were affecting their efforts.

As part of the OHLGS delivery standards, all assemblies are to have functional client service units or centres to be the first points of call for all clients to the assembly for enquiries and complaints amongst others to find answers.

“We have observed that so far the assemblies are doing well in terms of decentralisation, bringing citizens to be part of the development processes, but the challenge we have seen is that most of the assemblies actually do not have the system for receiving and documenting the complaints of citizens, and even responding to them has also become a problem, hence the workshop,” he said.

Mr Boateng urged participants to be bold to implement the best practices learnt during the workshop in terms of how to open up to citizens, receive their complaints and also respond to their grievances on time.

He acknowledged that even though there were challenges the systems at the assemblies must function, and urged all stakeholders to eschew partisan politics in their work and ensure they had the interest of citizens at heart in whatever they did.

Mr Richard Kuubetersuur, Senior Human Resource Manager at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, who made a presentation on OHLGS delivery standards and gaps in implementation, urged all clients to the assemblies to first report to the client service units for directives to the appropriate quarters to lodge their complaints.

Staff in-charge of the client service units must ensure that complaints received were given the necessary and timely attention to win the trust of the citizenry.

Mr Mahamoud Haruna, the Budget Analyst at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, urged the assemblies to leverage on their opportunities to mobilise local revenue to support their development aspirations.

He charged them to broaden consultation during fee fixing resolutions to help generate enough revenue to undertake their development projects.

Similar workshops will be held in other GSAM districts across the country.