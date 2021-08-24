Assembly members receive motorbikes to facilitate day-to-day activities

Assembly members in the West Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region have received Supreme Star motorbikes as part of routine logistical support from central government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

This is to facilitate the day-to-day activities of the Assembly persons in their respective electoral areas.

In handing over the motorbikes,the Savannah Regional Minister and Acting Municipal Chief Executive, Saeed Muhazu Jibreal, commended the Assembly members for their selfless dedication and sacrifices to the people over the years.

The now Regional minister, who was one time an Assembly member said it takes a lot of sacrifice to serve in the position of an Assembly member, since you are always the first point of call to the people.

He reiterated government’s commitment to supporting Assembly members with the needed logistics and welfare packages to enable them better discharge their duties and represent the people at the grassroot level.

He disclosed that this was the second time government was providing motorbikes support to respective Assembly persons as a routine practice under his watch, stressing the fact that, the delivery had always been on time unlike before.

The Regional minister who doubles as the Acting Municipal Chief Executive assured Assembly members that steps would be take to get the motorbikes registered after deliberations at the general assembly level.

The Presiding Member and Assemblyman for the Apelso Electoral Area, Mumuni Mohammed, thanked the government through the Municipal Chief Executive for the intervention.

He said the timely delivery of the motorbikes would go a long way to aid Assembly members to run the day-to-day activities in their various electoral areas.

On behalf of the other Assembly persons,he appealed to the Acting Municipal Chief Executive to facilitate the process of getting the motorbikes registered to prevent Assembly members from breaching traffic regulations.

In all,18 motorbikes were distributed to 12 elected Assembly members; five appointed Assembly members and the Acting Municipal Chief Executive, who now serve as the Savannah Regional Minister.