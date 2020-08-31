Members of the Yendi Municipal Assembly have been urged to support efforts of the Assembly to generate enough revenue for development projects in the area.

Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussuf, Yendi Municipal Chief Executive, who made the call, said the Assembly Members could easily identify potential property rates within their catchment areas, adding that it was their responsibility to sensitise their people on the need to pay their rates.

He also advised them to create a good rapport with chiefs and elders and other opinion leaders in their various electoral areas to support the initiative.

Alhaji Yussuf made the call when he delivered his sessional address during the Assembly’s ordinary meeting, held at Yendi.

He said, “We projected an Internally Generated Fund (IGF) of about GHc851,000.00 from January to July 2020, but at the end of that period, an amount of GHc265,093.00 was collected, representing 31.15 per cent, which is woefully low and that means the Assembly is unlikely to meet its projected target at the end of the year.”

He noted that besides the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) and the District Performance Assessment Tool, the IGF was one of the sources of funds to the Assembly, and urged Assembly Members to help generate enough revenue to enhance the Assembly’s operations.

Alhaji Yussuf said the Assembly received an amount of GHc166,280.00 from the DACF to fight the COVID-19 pandemic adding the money was used for drilling and installing mechanized boreholes at Gnani Market, Malzeri CHPS Compound, and Zabzugu Lorry Station at Yendi, an extension of water to the Bonbon Market, provision of three standpipes for handwashing with three poly tanks at Yendi Market, completed maintenance works on a borehole for Yinsala community, amongst other projects.

He spoke about education saying government through the Assembly had supplied eleven motorbikes to the Yendi Municipal Directorate of Education to support staff in their monitoring and supervision of schools in the Municipality to improve on teaching and learning.

He added that the Assembly had also set aside 40 packets of galvanized roofing sheets to support schools that had their classroom blocks ripped-off by rainstorms to enable them re-roof the buildings in preparation for re-opening of schools.

Alhaji Yussuf reminded the participants of the existence of COVID-19 and urged them to continue to educate their people on the need to adhere to the preventive guidelines set out by the government to combat its spread in the Municipality.

Mr Hussein Abdul-Karim, Presiding Member of the Yendi Municipal Assembly, proposed that the Assembly should establish Welfare Fund for Assembly Members to resource them to carry out their duties effectively.