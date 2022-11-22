Assembly Members urged to up-date Assembly on activities

Mr. Eugene Sackey, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Upper West Akyem, has directed assembly members to update the assembly on the day-to-day activities in their catchment areas.

This, he stated, would help the assembly to put in place action to address challenges in their communities.

The DCE said it was only when they worked as a team and with commitment that the total development of the area would be realised to improve the livelihood of the citizenry.

Mr. Sackey made the call at the meeting of the assembly at Adeiso, the district capital, during which he presented recommendations of its Executive Committee for approval.

Among the Executive Committee’s recommendations were that more women and youth must be encouraged to engage in farming and livestock production to help promote local stability and economic growth.

The assembly must also see to the evacuation of mountainous refuse dumps in the district.

There must be an upward revision of the 2022 Internally Generated Funds (IGF) budget from GHc725, 000 to GHS 968, 523 due to expected inflows from royalties.

The committee also recommended the downward revision of grant estimates, from GHc8, 579,790. 70 to Ghc8, 161, 742.11 due to the expected 30 percent cut in the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), inflows for the year.

The report also recommended for the approval of the 2023, fiscal year Programme Based Budget draft of GHc9,770,753.91.

Again, the construction of toilet facilities on Brekuso Lane is to be given out on a Build-operate-Transfer terms as requested, with the terms and agreement finalized by a legal person of both entities.

Assembly members are to frequently pay unannounced visits to public schools in their electoral areas, to be abreast with challenges on teaching and learning and to report back for the assembly to act.

The house, after lengthy deliberations, approved the recommendation, which included the 2023 Composite Budget, fee fixing resolution and annual action plan for the Assembly to be used as a working document.

Earlier, Mr. Yasimok Mohammed, Presiding Member (PM) of the Assembly, thanked the house for giving him their mandate to spearhead the affairs of the assembly and assured that he would continue to work with them to make the area a place of choice.

He expressed his gratitude to them for their immense contributions that had brought the district that far and emphasised the need for them to maintain their patriotic spirit.