Assembly pledges to support GRA achieve property rate target in Obuasi Municipality

The Obuasi Municipal Assembly has announced its readiness to support the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in the collection of property rates within the Municipality.

Mr Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) who stated this, said the Assembly was already providing the needed assistance to the GRA to meet it revenue targets in term of property rate collection.

He was speaking to the media on the side-lines of a town hall meeting organised by the Assembly in Obuasi to explain activities of the Assembly to the citizenry and take feedback for effective implementation of programmes and policies.

The Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta in his presentation of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament, said government was looking to assist the Metropolitan Municipal and Districts Assemblies (MMDAs) to implement a common platform for property rate administration to enable them effectively collect property rates in the country.

The decision for GRA to collect property rate which hitherto was the responsibility of the MMDAs is in accordance with the National Budget Estimates and Appropriation Act 2022, directing Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to cede the collection of property Rate to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The MCE said the new arrangement would boost internally generated funds of Assemblies hence their determination to support the GRA to rake in more revenue to help prosecute their developmental agenda.

He said the Assembly had already supported GRA by providing office accommodation for officials who had been designated to collect property rates.

The Assembly buoyed by its remarkable achievements regarding its IGF collection, has lined up a plethora of projects targeted at making life easier and comfortable for the people.

The Assembly in 2022 generated GHC 5,642,060.37 as against its estimated amount of GHC 5,050,086.00, 11.72 per cent more than the expected revenue.

In view of this, it plans to construct an urban park with an auditorium of 1,500 capacity, swimming pool and other facilities to serve as recreational centre for the people of Obuasi.

Two cassava processing factories at Sanso and Mimiriwa are also under construction with the aim of creating jobs and address post-harvest losses in the Municipality.

Other projects under consideration for construction by the close of the year are roads, nurses’ quarters, school blocks as well as the development of Obuasi artisan site.

These, according to the MCE, could be achieved by maximising revenue especially from IGF and reiterated the commitment of the Assembly to work closely with the GRA.

Ms. Edna Vivian Arkoh, the Municipal Budget Analyst thanked residents of Obuasi for fulfilling their civic responsibilities by paying their tolls, levies, and rates to the Assembly.

“We assure you that the amount generated will further boost the Assembly’s capacity to embark on its planned projects and programmes for the people of Obuasi,” she noted.

In attendance at the town hall meeting were traditional leaders, Heads if decentralised departments, assembly members, the Clergy, and representatives of the business community in Obuasi.