Assembly presents 250 dual desks to Akatsi North Education Directorate

A total of 250 dual desks were presented to some 22 selected basic schools within the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region.

Mr Peter Simon Ofosu, District Chief Executive for the area, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency after a short presentation ceremony revealed that the gesture was part of the Assembly’s medium-term plan for a total of 1000 pupils to have access to school furniture by the end of the year.

“This is the first phase of our furniture drive, where 500 pupils are beneficiaries and the rest 500 pupils will also benefit before the end of the year,” he said.

Mr Dominic Dzanado, the Director of Education for Akatsi North commended the Assembly for the gesture and thanked them for the continuous support from the Assembly and the Member of Parliament for the area.

He said about 80 per cent of the District’s furniture deficit had been solved and was of the hope that the rest would also see the light of day.

He outlined some challenges facing the educational sector in the area such as, lack of office space for the Directorate, infrastructural deficit, bad community roads, inadequate teaching and learning materials, and others.

Mr Dzanado appealed to the DCE and other authorities to come to their aid to enhance quality education in the area.

In his response, Mr Simon Ofosu also reiterated his desire and government’s continuous focus on promoting quality education in the area.

“I have been receiving requests from schools for their academic and extracurricular activities and we are gradually responding to some of their needs.”

He also added that their outfit would not hesitate to ensure the challenges facing the educational sector were tackled to pave the way for full access to education for the Ghanaian school-going child as stated in the Sustainable Development Goal 4 which focused on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

The desks have since been handed over to the Education Directorate for onward distribution to the beneficiary schools.