Assembly sets up taskforce to support revenue mobilisation

The Dormaa East District Assembly in the Bono Region has set up a seven-member taskforce to support the assembly’s revenue mobilisation drive.

Mr Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang, the Dormaa East District Chief Executive, said the taskforce comprised representatives from the works, physical planning, budget, internal audit, development planning and revenue departments of the assembly.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Wamfie, the District capital, Mr Agyemang said the taskforce would operate with the assembly’s revenue collectors to ensure that taxpayers paid their taxes and rates.

This is the surest way the assembly could raise more revenue required for development, he said and asked the people to pay their rates and taxes.

“It is through our Internally Generated Fund that the assembly can undertake development projects and meet the development needs of the people,” Mr Agyemang stated.

He said due to poor revenue, the Assembly was unable to provide the needs of the people and advised the revenue collector and the taskforce to work hard to increase revenue generation.

“As part of its 2023 action plan, the Assembly would meet twice every month to strategize and implement policies that would push the development of the district forward,” he added.

He advised the workers of the Assembly to remain committed to duty and work hard while the Assembly worked to enhance their welfare.