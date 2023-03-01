Assembly urged to complete toilet facility for Pelungu Market

Traders at the Pelungu Market in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, have called on the District Assembly to complete a deteriorating Toilet facility constructed in the market.

The toilet facility which was completed in 2018 except for the connection of water to the facility had since been locked up, compelling them to go far to attend to nature’s call, making them miss sales.

Mrs Kolpok Yenbon, a Trader, said the absence of a toilet facility in the market was affecting their businesses, while subjecting them to undue suffering

” The unavailability of a toilet facility in the market is a genuine issue that demands the attention of the President because we are suffering a lot as we must walk far to the bush to enable us attend to nature’s call, and this is affecting our businesses.

“I personally don’t know the benefit of the locked toilet facility here because it has not yielded the purpose for which it was built and has even started deteriorating because children have turned it into a playground ”

Mrs Azumah Saah, a trader at the market, noted that the Pelungu Market was the biggest in the Nabdam District and it was embarrassing for it not to have a toilet facility

“Pelungu Market which l can say is the biggest in the district without a toilet facility for us as traders is shameful to say the least, we pay taxes yet there is absolutely nothing to our benefit and we have been crying for years but the assembly has taken us for granted.

” Politics has disunited us and so we are unable to have a common voice that will immediately draw the attention of duty bearers and l would like to use your medium to appeal to the Assembly once more to come to our aid because we are suffering”, she stressed.

Mr Clement Sobateng, the Assemblyman of the Pelungu electoral area, told the Ghana News Agency that he had on several occasions reported the concerns of the traders, about the stalled toilet facility to the District Assembly but had since not received a positive response.

He added that the absence of a functioning toilet facility in the market was a deterrent to traders and the community at large as it reduces productivity.

Ms Agnes Namoo, the Nabdam District Chief Executive, explained that the toilet facility in question was part of the Government’s Special Initiative projects embarked in the District and the Assembly was working to get a mechanized borehole to put the facility to use

She pleaded with the market women to exercise patience as the Assembly was currently engaging major stakeholders to complete the facility.