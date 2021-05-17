Mrs Regina Dede Amanquah, the Assembly woman for the Laaloi Electoral Area in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality, has donated pieces of cloths to some 150 women in the catchment area.

The beneficiaries included widows, single mothers, people living with disabilities and needy ones in Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Mrs Amanquah, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the donation, said women played a key role in communal development but were often marginalized and given less attention by some stakeholders.

“I would use my office to advocate for a better life for women in the electoral area and the entire Kpone-Katamanso constituency. Let us support women, most often we acknowledge women to be behind every successful man, we want to be part of the success and not from behind but side-by-side,” she said.

Mr Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, former Member of Parliament for Kpone-Katamanson Constituency, who is now the Regent for the Katamanso Traditional area, who graced the occasion express gratitude to the Assembly Member for the gesture.

Nii Afotey Agbo advised women to continue to believe in themselves; “women cannot be left out in nation-building,” adding that “equal opportunities should be made available for all women regardless of the political party in power.”

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the gesture and called on other philanthropic individuals and organisations to support women, especially the vulnerable ones.