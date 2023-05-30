Assemblyman appeals for communal refuse bins for Denu Electoral Area

Mr Israel Selikem Bossman, the Assemblyman for Denu Electoral Area in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region, has appealed to organizations and individuals to help the community acquire communal refuse bins to keep the area clean.

He made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Denu on the sidelines of a massive cleanup exercise organized by the area’s unit Committee in collaboration with the Denu Youth Association.

Mr Bossman said, due to the lack of such bins in the community, most people disposed off their garbage anywhere and anyhow, a situation that has health implications for the community.

He said it was not enough to educate people on the consequences of dumping waste inappropriately, especially in gutters, but there should be alternative dumping places for the people to curb the unhealthy behaviour.

He observed that another challenge in the Denu electoral area was the poor conditions of drainage systems, which were a major cause of flooding in the community during the rainy season and called for collaborative efforts from all the residents of the area in ensuring that “we keep a clean and healthy environment at all times.”