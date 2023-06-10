Assemblyman appeals for completion of abandoned Pakyi police station

Mr Alex Donkor, Assemblyman for Pakyi No.2 in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region, has appealed for the completion of the area’s abandoned police station.

Mr Donkor, who made the appeal through the Ghana News Agency, said the building had been left to rot in the bush. The paint coating is wearing off with thieves breaking into it and making away with things such as switch board and electrical cables.

The Assemblyman said the current structure serving as their Police station was small and not safe.

He said the completion of the building would enhance policing in the area and adjoining communities, including Samanhyiakrom, Abom, Tweapease, Pakyi Camp and Pakyi.