Assemblyman appeals for the renovation of Zanlerigu CHPS

Mr Maxwell Divom, the Assemblyman for the Zanlerigu Electoral Area has appealed to the government, Non-Governmental Organizations, philanthropists and senior citizens of the community to assist to renovate their community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compound.

He said the only health facility in the area was in a deplorable state and was affecting health service delivery and appealed for support to have the facility renovated to provide quality health care to residents.

The Assemblyman made this appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a durbar organized by the community area council to raise funds towards the renovation of the CHPS compound for the provision of good health to residents.

The CHPS compound, which was built in the 1990s, has its ceilings and facial boards rotten with some removed thereby exposing the roof of the structure to the risk of been blown away in the event of any heavy rain or windstorm.

Mr Divom noted that the CHPS Compound also served other neighboring communities and it was imperative for all efforts to be made to put the health facility in good shape to provide the needed health services especially for women and children.

“The CHPS compound which has been our only immediate source of health care facility is now in a bad state and there is the need for us to act promptly before we lose it all, considering the manner in which the facial boards are rotten with some of the outside ceiling removed,” Mr Divom said.

“It is not only worrying that a large community like ours has only this CHPS compound that serves communities like Zanlerigu, Gane, Dagliga, Bariki among others but more devastating that it is not even in good shape which I’m appealing to the government, philanthropists and senior citizens of this community to help in its renovation.”

Mr Divom also expressed worry that if the situation was not addressed and the rains do not subside, the facility stood the chance of being ripped off and would bring the operations of the facility to a standstill.

Mr Nyaba Dittoh, one of the members of the community area council who spoke to GNA said it was crucial that they, as beneficiaries of the health facility showed some concern in its development and that was why in their little way, they had decided to mobilize each other to raise funds towards its renovation through durbar.

“Our health is paramount and we as the beneficiaries of the health facility must show some interest including; contributing towards its renovation for our good,” he said.

Mr. Dittoh, who is about 65-year-old expressed worry, saying it would be difficult especially for the aged to access health care in other communities.

“At my age how do I walk to Logre or Pelungu communities to access health care and without admitting if I even have the money for transport, getting a taxi or “Can Do” (tricycle) is not assured as there is no lorry station from this place to any of those communities,” he lamented.

While in their own effort towards the renovation of the health facility, they are appealing to all stakeholders to come to their aid.