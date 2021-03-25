Mr Edward Senam, Assembly Member for Effiakuma West Electoral Area in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) has bemoaned the lack of enthusiasm towards communal labour.

The apathy towards communal labour, he noted was largely due to people’s political affiliation, a situation, he said did not auger well for community development.

Mr Senam shared the sentiment in an interview with GNA following a low patronage in a recent clean-up exercise organised in his electoral area despite several appeals for citizen to participate but it yielded no results.

He expressed his displeasure about the attitude exhibited by the community members and pleaded with them to eschew partisan politics to ensure development in the community.

“When I called on the people to come for the communal exercise, others spread rumors that it was a gathering for the National Democratic Congress (NDC). The challenge I am facing in my Electoral Area is purely partisan,” he lamented.

“I tried to organize a durbar at ‘V-Compound’ to find out about the reasons why my people did not participate in the exercise and how best everyone could be brought on board to ensure the progress of the community, but surprisingly nobody showed up,” he recounted.

Mr Senam admonished the community members to support him in the delivery of his mandate saying, they were the ones who voted for him and that they have the responsibility to ensure he succeeded.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of EKMA, Alhaji Abubakari Issah, when contacted on the outcome of the exercise expressed satisfaction about the entire exercise, which took place in the Municipality.

However, he said, the only challenge the Assembly encountered was the low patronage witnessed at the Effiakuma West Electoral Area.

He said the Assembly had taken steps to engage the Assembly Members to find a lasting solution to the problem.