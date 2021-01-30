Mr Christopher Galenkui, Assemblyman of Adaklu Wumenu Electoral Area in the Adaklu district, has commended Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu for his untiring efforts to transform a deprived area.

He said the many classroom blocks, Community Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds, provision of water and electricity and his sponsorship of numerous students attested to that.

Mr Galenkui made the commendation when he inspected some ongoing projects in his electoral area.

The projects include a CHPS compound at Adaklu Dave, a Police post at Adaklu Wayanu and a fuel station at Adaklu Kpogadzi.

The CHPS compound which is at the roofing level is being funded by Mr Agbodza with his share of the MP Common Fund.

Mr Galenkui said that was the second health facility the MP provided in the electoral area which included the Adaklu Wumenu Health centre.

He said the Police post was being funded by Mr Bright Adonai, Chief Executive Officer of Adonai Estates, while the fuel station was also being put up by Mr Eben Adegah.

The Assemblyman said the CHPS compound would enable the people to access health care delivery at their doorsteps and appealed to the contractor for its early completion.

On the Police post, he said that it would help reduce crime and also provide security for the people in the area.

Mr Galenkui said though the fuel station was for an individual, it would generate employment and also open up the area.

He appealed to investors to invest in the area as it was at a strategic location on the Ho- Aflao highway.

Mr Galenkui used the opportunity to appeal to the people not to lose their guards because the coronavirus was still around and asked them to continue to observe all the safety protocols to stay healthy.

“There is no better way that we can confront, fight and defeat this canker than to observe the safety protocols,” he said.