Assemblyman organises a massive clean-up exercise in Dambai

Mr Jonas Esel Kwaku, Assemblyman of Dambai Lakeside, has organised a clean-up exercise in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The exercise was to ensure effective cleaning and cleansing of the community to keep the town from both bacterial and virus diseases such as coronavirus.

The Assembly man told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, Dambai market had a major problem in term of sanitation control, adding that the exercise would help the Municipality and the Region at large to promote environmental hygiene.

Nana Kwaku Beyornor II, “Omanhene” of Dambai pleaded with residents and traders to change their attitudes towards sanitation and keep Dambai clean.

He therefore thanked all for participating in the exercise, especially the security agencies.