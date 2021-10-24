Assemblyman Presents Mathematical Sets to Students

Mr Christopher Galenkui, Assemblyman for Wumenu Electoral Area, has reminded final year students preparing for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to take their studies seriously to realise their dreams.

He said it was only through education that they would become the “stars” they were dreaming to be.

He, therefore, urged the students to be focused so as to pass the BECE with good grades to enable them move to the next level of the academic ladder.

Mr Galenkui gave the advice when he presented mathematical sets and long rulers to final year students of Adaklu Dave Junior High School.

“The President, Ministers of State, lawyers, Medical officers, judges, bankers, teachers and successful businessmen and women among others that you see today were once like you but got to where they are through education.

“You can become like them or even better if you take your studies seriously and aspire for greater heights,” he told them.

Mr Galenkui intimated that the roots of education were bitter but the fruits were always sweet.

He praised the teachers of the school for the yeoman’s job they were doing by going the extra mile to prepare the students to come out with flying colours in the examination.

He urged parents to prepare for the task ahead of them as their wards would soon enter Senior High, Technical or Vocational Schools.

Mr Godfred Yao Tampo, Headmaster of the school, said the teachers would continue to play their roles effectively and efficiently.

Master Raymond Danso, the School Prefect, on behalf of his colleagues, expressed their appreciation to the Assemblyman and said the donation would motivate them to work hard to come out with good grades.