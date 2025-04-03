Assent To Anti-LGBTQ Bill Now – Sabbath Churches Ask John Mahama

Source: Samuel Tieku (Kofi Yesu)

A group calling itself the Association of Sabbath Churches has called on President John Dramani Mahama to remain steadfast in fulfilling his promise to assent the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill into law.

Apostle Dr. Samuel Mensah, the association’s head, said President Mahama promised to assent to the bill while in opposition, but appears to be backtracking after assuming office.

Apostle Samuel Mensah, also known as Osomafo Mensah, spoke at a press conference in Accra, urging President Mahama to assent Anti-LGBTQ bill with immediate effect, just as he did to the E-Levy, betting tax, among others.

The association questioned the President’s sudden shift and delays, especially given his strong advocacy for the bill when he canvassed for votes in 2024.

Apostle Dr. Samuel Mensah, who doubles as the founder and leader of Saviour Light In Jesus Ministry, called on traditional rulers, the Islamic community, and the public to unite and hold the president accountable to his earlier promise to assent to the Anti-LGBTQ bill.