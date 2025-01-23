Assessing Workers’ Satisfaction And The Call For Labour Union At KEDA Ghana Ceramics Company

In the heart of Aboadze, located in Ghana’s Western Region KEDA Ghana Ceramics Company, a subsidiary of Twyford International, stands as a leading manufacturer of building tiles, PWCs, and sanitary ware.

The company’s products are not only distributed across West Africa but also reach markets in the USA and other parts of Europe and South America.

Despite its expanding success, a recent Cconstruction Bbuilding and Manufacturing Workers Uunion (CBMWU) of the TUC’s attempt to initiate unionization activities among the workers of the company has met tough resistance from both workers and management and created unease on the company’s premises.

A majority of the employees have strongly kicked against unionisation.

Meanwhile, management has accused the union of using illegal methods to obtain the personal information of its workers – information which the union is now using to contact and communicate with the staff – and insists that until the source of the illegal personal information of its workers in breach of the Data Protection Act is disclosed and all such information removed from the custody of the CBMWU, verified and confirmed by experts, KEDA can not engage in any official dealings with the Union.

In January 2025, a series of interviews conducted with employees shed light on their thoughts about the working environment, the company’s efforts in meeting their needs,

and whether the establishment of a labour union is necessary to address occupational challenges.

Management’s perspective: Contentment with current conditions

The Senior Commercial Manager, who has been with the company since 2016, spoke positively about the company’s efforts in improving the welfare of its employees.

According to him, the Human Resource (HR) Department, in collaboration with management, regularly ensures that workers’ conditions align with the country’s labour laws.

“Upward salary adjustments are done twice a year, and we have provisions in place to deal with issues related to safety, security, and maternity leave,” he shared.

Despite the lack of a formal labour union, he emphasized that the company’s efforts have resulted in a harmonious working environment, which has reduced the perceived need for such an institution.

Similarly, other managers and staff shared their satisfaction with the company’s approach. Judith Aggrey, the Tax Management Specialist, pointed out several benefits, including free accommodation, the provision of lunch, and the payment of utility bills.

She expressed satisfaction with her salary increments, which occur biannually, and believes a labour union is unnecessary, citing that grievances are addressed promptly by management.

The Export Supervisor, Osei Lovelace Adom, who has been with the company for four years, also highlighted the company’s commitment to resolving grievances.

“We have never had issues that have led to significant unrest. We follow up on grievances, and there has never been a need for a labour union,” he said.

His satisfaction with the company is further reflected in his personal growth within the company, noting how he has transitioned from having a marketing background to becoming an export specialist with extensive training provided by Twyford International.

Worker satisfaction and grievance resolution mechanisms

One of the standout themes from the interviews was the satisfaction expressed by many workers regarding the company’s commitment to their welfare.

The Talents and Training Management Supervisor, Kismeth Baffour Amissah, shared that employees are provided with numerous resources, such as accommodations and meals, which contribute to their comfort. The company also implements robust grievance mechanisms, ensuring that issues are resolved swiftly.

According to Amissah, no employee has been prevented from forming a union if they so wish, but there appears to be a general satisfaction with the current resolution channels in place.

Among the workers, there were consistent reports of fair treatment, with a focus on safety and health. Workers are provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) and undergo regular safety training, ensuring their protection in a factory setting.

For example, Assistant Manager at the Kiln Department, Ernest Nyame and Enoch Kwofie, emphasized the importance of safety measures such as earplugs and gloves, while the company also provides regular training on workplace hazards.

Further discussions revealed that, despite the company’s efforts, some employees still feel the need for an additional platforms to raise their grievances.

The Warehouse Supervisor, Harris E. Musah, mentioned that the company is working on setting up a local communication team to better address workers’ concerns, signaling an ongoing effort to improve internal communication.

The role of security and external relations

Security within the company is also a major concern, particularly in ensuring a safe working environment. John Adobaw, the Senior Security Officer, explained that the company collaborates with local law enforcement agencies to handle security issues. While there have been instances of theft, they are dealt with through proper channels, and employees who violate company policies face appropriate disciplinary actions.

Additionally, the company’s relationship with foreign workers, particularly Chinese expatriates, has been praised for its inclusivity. Several workers, including Polish Supervisor Joshua Payin, noted that the ability to communicate in Chinese, especially in technical areas, has enhanced their professional development, highlighting the company’s diverse and collaborative work culture.

Recreational facilities and benefits

Another notable aspect of the workers’ satisfaction is the recreational facilities provided. Edna Ansah, a Purchasing Officer, mentioned the availability of a basketball court and other entertainment areas, which help improve morale and foster a sense of community among employees.

Moreover, the company’s accommodation facilities are highly regarded, with some workers like Prince Amoah, the Forklift Team Leader, praising the air-conditioned dormitories and the overall comfort provided.

A company striving for balance

As KEDA Ghana Ceramics Company continues to grow, it remains clear that the company has made significant strides in fostering a supportive and safe work environment.

While the majority of employees are content with the current conditions and do not feel the need for a labour union, there are still a few voices advocating for a more formalized channel for grievance resolution.

Management’s proactive approach to employee welfare, including salary adjustments, security, and recreational facilities, reflects their commitment to creating a positive working environment.

Nevertheless, the conversation around unionization remains ongoing, as KEDA says that it is not against unionization in principle but the illegal methods being employed by the unionists to poison its healthy working environment.

Ultimately, the company’s willingness to listen to its employees, continue improving their conditions, and adapt to their needs may determine whether the establishment of a labour union becomes a necessity in the future.