Cocoa has been the main cash crop for ghana.
Cocoa has been the main cash crop for ghana.

The ICCO Expert Working Group on Stocks (EWGS)  met via videoconference today, Thursday 4 March 2021 to review the level of estimated and  identified world cocoa bean stocks as at the end of the 2019/20 cocoa year. The EWGS is  composed of experts in the cocoa field who meet at the invitation of the ICCO. 

LOCATION OF THE ESTIMATED AND  IDENTIFIED COCOA BEAN STOCKS  30 SEPTEMBER  2018 30 SEPTEMBER  

2019

 30 SEPTEMBER  2020
Stocks in cocoa importing countries  1,110  1,107  1,086
Stocks in cocoa exporting countries  215  215  164
Cocoa beans in transit  74  85  70
Total estimated and identified  stocks  1,399  1,407  1,320
Estimated and identified stocks as a  percentage of statistically-derived  stocks 79%  82%  76%
ICCO statistically-derived stocks  1,768  1,720  1,730

 

Totals and differences may differ due to rounding. 

The EWGS now notes that a gap of 410,000 tonnes exists between the annual assessment  of the estimated and identified cocoa bean stocks worldwide and the ICCO’s statistically derived stocks figure. This is due to the existence of stocks held in non-reporting locations of  which Asia is the most significant area.  

While the ICCO Secretariat maintains, so far, its supply surplus estimate of 10,000 tonnes for  2019/20 as published in its latest QBCS, it may revise that figure in its next Bulletin due at the  end of May 2021, taking into account the outcome of this survey. 

For more information, please contact Carlos Follana, Marketing and Communication  Coordinator, International Cocoa Organization, ICCO Building, II Plateaux ENA – Avenue  Boga Doudou, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire; Tel: +225 27 22 51 49 50/51 | Fax: +225 27 22 51 49  79 | E-mail: [email protected] 

About ICCO 

The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) is an inter-governmental organization  established in 1973 under the auspices of the United Nations and operating within the 

framework of successive International Cocoa Agreements. The ICCO is headquartered in  Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. 

The Organization comprises 51 Member countries, of which 22 are cocoa exporting  countries and 29 are cocoa importing countries. These Member countries together represent  92% of world cocoa exports and 80% of world cocoa imports. 

The ICCO seeks to promote and support the economic, social, and environmental  sustainability of the cocoa value chain, and in particular to improve the living conditions of  cocoa farmers. The Organization acts as a center for knowledge and innovation in the World  Cocoa Economy; as a platform for institutional cooperation to foster dialogue among its  Member countries and between key stakeholders in the cocoa value chain; and as a source  of technical assistance for its Member countries. 

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.