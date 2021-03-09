The ICCO Expert Working Group on Stocks (EWGS) met via videoconference today, Thursday 4 March 2021 to review the level of estimated and identified world cocoa bean stocks as at the end of the 2019/20 cocoa year. The EWGS is composed of experts in the cocoa field who meet at the invitation of the ICCO.

LOCATION OF THE ESTIMATED AND IDENTIFIED COCOA BEAN STOCKS 30 SEPTEMBER 2018 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 Stocks in cocoa importing countries 1,110 1,107 1,086 Stocks in cocoa exporting countries 215 215 164 Cocoa beans in transit 74 85 70 Total estimated and identified stocks 1,399 1,407 1,320 Estimated and identified stocks as a percentage of statistically-derived stocks 79% 82% 76% ICCO statistically-derived stocks 1,768 1,720 1,730

Totals and differences may differ due to rounding.

The EWGS now notes that a gap of 410,000 tonnes exists between the annual assessment of the estimated and identified cocoa bean stocks worldwide and the ICCO’s statistically derived stocks figure. This is due to the existence of stocks held in non-reporting locations of which Asia is the most significant area.

While the ICCO Secretariat maintains, so far, its supply surplus estimate of 10,000 tonnes for 2019/20 as published in its latest QBCS, it may revise that figure in its next Bulletin due at the end of May 2021, taking into account the outcome of this survey.

