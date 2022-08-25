Assin-Adiembra Chief urges traditional leaders to work amicably to resolve disputes

Nana Nkrumah Aseku Brempong IV, Chief of Assin-Adiembra has called on traditional authorities and stakeholders to work amicably to resolve chieftaincy conflicts to enhance development.

He said chieftaincy disputes continued to unleash pain and derail development in affected communities, creating unnecessary tension, conflict and clashes, leading to the use of scarce resources by the government to maintain peace.

Nana Brempong made the appeal at a press conference to address some chieftaincy challenges in the Assin-Adiembra community that he indicated was an affront to development, peace and harmony.

“Worrisome actions and inaction by some chieftaincy factions which have the tendency to bring about disputes and conflicts should not be fanned. It is unpleasant that chiefs, as custodians of the values and aspirations of the people are sometimes the source of tension and conflict in their communities.

“The situation has led to some people disrespecting the chieftaincy institution. If the chieftaincy institution is to be respected by well-meaning people, chiefs must themselves live honourable lives,” Nana Brempong admonished.

He, therefore, appealed to government and the security agencies to immediately intervene to restore peace.

Affirming the enormity of the chieftaincy dilemma in the community, Nana Mintah Abu, the Ankobiahene of Assin-Adiembra told the Ghana News Agency that the chieftaincy dispute had lingered on for the past five years and eaten into the peaceful coexistence of the youth and the community at large.