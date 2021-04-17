The Assin North District of the Central Region and the Adansi South District of the Ashanti Region have taken steps to bring lasting peace to these areas.

This was after the youth clashed, resulting in the death of one Prince Oduro at Assin Praso.

The Security Councils (DISECs) of the two districts that share borders, the traditional and religious leaders, assembly members, and unit committee members among others called for calm among the youth and advised them against any reprisal attacks.

Additionally, the DISECs have appealed to all to bury their differences, uphold peace and tranquillity as the security agencies worked to arrest all persons involved in the clashes.

Mr Charles Ohene Andoh, the Acting Assin North District Chief Executive, in an interview with the media, commended the Central Regional Police Command for placing GHc10,000.00 on the head of Prince Oduro’s killers.

However, he said peace was a priceless recipe for development and assured residents of intensified police patrols and intelligence gathering to forestall any activity that would destabilize the peace of the area.

Mr Andoh encouraged traders, businesses and organisations to go about their normal duties without fear but endeavour to provide timely and accurate information that would help arrest the miscreants.

Explaining events that led to the youth clashes, Mr Andoh said the deceased and his friend were attacked by some irate youth from Assin and Adansi Praso with cutlasses and other offensive weapons at the Praso Lorry Station.

Oduro died in the process while his friend, Ishmael Dzogbenu, sustained severe injuries.