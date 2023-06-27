Assin North By- Election: NDC takes lead

Preliminary reports are gradually coming in from the Assin North constituency, indicating that James Gyakye Quayson, the candidate from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is significantly leading in the by-election.

Once the Electoral Commission concludes the necessary procedures, it is highly likely that Mr. Quayson will be officially declared the winner.

Among the contenders in the race were Charles Opoku from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu from the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

According to provisional results obtained from the 99 polling stations in Assin North, Mr. Quayson has secured a commanding 57.4% of the votes (17,205), with Charles Opoku from the NPP following closely behind with 11,389 votes (42%).