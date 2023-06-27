Assin North by-elections: Voting progresses steadily at Assin Endwa

Voting at Assin Endwa in the Assin North Constituency is progressing steadily, and peacefully as enthusiastic voters continue to throng various polling centres in their numbers.

More than 100 voters had cast their votes at each of the polling centres with just four hours into the elections which commenced at exactly 07:00 hours.

Mr Akwasi Aboagye, the presiding officer for Assin Endwa Community A, said they were looking forward to all 383 registered voters turning out considering the excitement that had characterised the exercise.

“It has been very calm and peaceful here. We pray it ends like this,” he said.

At the Assin Endwa Community B, 382 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots.

As at 09:40 hours, Frank Boakye Yiadom, Presiding Officer for the centre, said almost 30 per cent of the expected voters had cast their ballots with at least 40 people still in the queue.

“The process has been smooth and calm here,” he corroborated.

As at 09:43, 157 out of 686 expected voters had voted at the Endwa Catholic Primary School.

Mr Johnson Dowager, presiding Officer for the centre expressed satisfaction with the level of participation and hoped the process ended peacefully.