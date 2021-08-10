Assin North DCE rallies agro-processing investments

Mr Charles Ohene Andoh, Acting District Chief Executive (DCE) for Assin North, has called on local and international investors to take full advantage of government’s industrialisation agenda to invest in the untapped local resource endowments in the Area to boost the local economy.

He said the district has great investment potential with existing large quantities of raw materials to facilitate all year round piggery, pepper, rice, and palm oil processing factories.

Mr Andoh told the Ghana News Agency, that investment in agro-processing was the surest way to support the district to drive its accelerated development agenda, create employment and generate more revenue to finance infrastructural development.

The Assembly was, therefore, more than ready to welcome stakeholders to tender in workable business proposals for the government flagship programme to take off smoothly in the district.

The Area, he indicated, had large arable lands, which could serve not only for agricultural purposes but for industrial use and it was also working hard to link communities in the hinterlands with roads to make all places accessible.

The Assembly had also prioritized the promotion and cultivation of carefully thought-out three special cash crops including cocoa, coconut, and oil palm plantations to create employment and reduce poverty in the District.

The move was also to help work assiduously on its vision to complete all the ongoing development projects dotted across the district to enhance the development and growth of the District.

To meet its target, the Assembly had intensified the monitoring and evaluation of all ongoing projects to ensure that they were completed on schedule.

On infrastructural development, he indicated that with assistance from Government through the District Assembly Common Fund among others, the Assembly had constructed culverts, drains, and roads, all geared towards opening up the communities.

He particularly mentioned the areas benefitting from the construction of culverts and roads as Endwa-Asuonkomaso-Amoakrom, Endwa-Dwenakyi, and Akonfudi-Atwereboanda.

On security infrastructure, he mentioned the construction of a police station at Bediadua among other security mechanisms as part of efforts to drastically enforce security in the Area.

Again, the ultra-modern Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound was almost completed at Krofofrodo and Kwame Ankrah to bring health care services close to the doorsteps of the people.