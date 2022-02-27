Assin North District Assembly donates items to PWDs

The Assin North District Assembly through the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development has presented items and distributed cash to Persons with Disabilities (PWD’s) to enhance their livelihoods.

The items were deep freezers, sewing machines, knapsack spraying machines and water-pump machines.

The rest were barbering machines, hairdryers, agrochemicals and wheelchairs.

In all, 53 benefitted with an estimated amount of GH¢65,545.00.

Besides, some of the beneficiaries received GH¢200.00 as start-up to support them in their respective businesses.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Charles Ohene Andoh, the District Chief Executive (DCE), expressed government’s commitment towards empowering Ghanaians irrespective of their circumstances in life by continuing to initiate pro-poor policies to reach out to all.

”The government knows that despite your challenges, you are capable of doing something economically viable to fend for yourselves and that is why it has increased your portion of the Common Fund from two to three per cent to enable you do something meaningfully and earn a decent living,” he explained.

The DCE, who handed over the items to the PWDs, said the Assembly in compliance with the regulations regarding the distribution had satisfied the conditions and presented what the PWDs individually requested throughout the year.

He, therefore, charged the beneficiaries to put the items and cash to judicious use.

Mr Emmanuel Kwesi Dadzie, the head of the social welfare department, said the intervention was meant to make PWD’s self-sufficient and to empower them to contribute meaningfully to society.

He noted that there were parents and guardians who hid their disadvantaged children from the public and asked them to desist from such acts to enable the children to get support.

Mrs Victoria Acquah, a beneficiary, expressed appreciation to the Assembly for their support and pledged to put the items and cash to beneficial use.

She urged the public to patronise their wares and services to enable them to succeed in their respective businesses.